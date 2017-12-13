Shareholders of Epicore BioNetworks Inc. Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Transaction with Neovia Probiotics Inc. ("Neovia"), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Neovia S.A.S.

EASTAMPTON, New Jersey, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Epicore BioNetworks Inc. ("Epicore") (TSXV EBN) and Neovia S.A.S. are pleased to announce that shareholders of Epicore have overwhelmingly approved the plan of arrangement ("Arrangement") with Neovia at the special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Neovia will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Epicore on a fully-diluted basis. The Arrangement is expected to be completed on December18, 2017.

Of the 26,380,228 common shares of Epicore voted, approximately 96.9% voted in favor of the Arrangement.

Neovia S.A.S. is a leading company in the agri-food sector headquartered in France.

Epicore BioNetworks Inc. is a public corporation with a registered office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol EBN).

Certain information regarding Epicore and the proposed transaction contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, including timing of completion of the proposed transaction. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to different materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Mr.WilliamP.Long (Chief Executive Officer) USA. Tel: +1609-267-9118, Email: Investors@EpicoreBioNetworks.com