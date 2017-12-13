sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,833 Euro		-0,004
-0,48 %
WKN: 911349 ISIN: CA29426W1041 Ticker-Symbol: 1EB 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EPICORE BIONETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EPICORE BIONETWORKS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
13.12.2017 | 22:31
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Shareholders of Epicore BioNetworks Inc. Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Transaction with Neovia Probiotics Inc. ("Neovia"), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Neovia S.A.S.

EASTAMPTON, New Jersey, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Epicore BioNetworks Inc. ("Epicore") (TSXV EBN) and Neovia S.A.S. are pleased to announce that shareholders of Epicore have overwhelmingly approved the plan of arrangement ("Arrangement") with Neovia at the special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Neovia will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Epicore on a fully-diluted basis. The Arrangement is expected to be completed on December18, 2017.

Of the 26,380,228 common shares of Epicore voted, approximately 96.9% voted in favor of the Arrangement.

Neovia S.A.S. is a leading company in the agri-food sector headquartered in France.

Epicore BioNetworks Inc. is a public corporation with a registered office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol EBN). [Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.]

Certain information regarding Epicore and the proposed transaction contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, including timing of completion of the proposed transaction. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to different materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Mr.WilliamP.Long (Chief Executive Officer) USA. Tel: +1609-267-9118, Email: Investors@EpicoreBioNetworks.com


© 2017 PR Newswire