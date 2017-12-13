A large swathe of US-focused equipment rental company Ashtead's top brass offloaded a large part of their holdings of stock in the company even as the price hit a 52-week high. Indeed, even as the stock hit all-time highs. On 12 December, chief Geoff Drabble sold 941,940 shares at 2,054p apiece, leaving with just 392,219 shares, although he held 367,565 in share awards as part of the company's long-term incentive scheme. To be more precise, Drabble sold £19,347,448.46-worth of stock. He was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...