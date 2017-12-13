OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/17 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF), a global leader in cannabinoid-based drug development and discovery, is pleased to announce that the company has signed an exclusive research and development (R&D) agreement with Constance Therapeutics for the pharmaceutical drug development, and eventual commercialization in Canada, of their standardized, patent-pending, medicinal cannabis extract products. In addition to this agreement, the Company further strengthens its R&D program by means of a National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) grant in its collaborative project with Dr Stan Kubow at McGill university.

Constance Therapeutics has developed whole plant cannabis extracts that have shown significant clinical promise in the treatment of various forms of cancer and improved patient survival as well. In collaboration, Tetra and Constance Therapeutics now aim to define the therapeutic mechanism and demonstrate efficacy of these cannabis extracts in the treatment of human cancers. In accordance with Tetra's provisional patent announced on May 17th, 2017, the collaboration will focus on treating various forms of cancer driven by inappropriate Hedgehog signaling, including multiple forms of brain, blood, skin and bone cancers.

Constance Finley, Founder and CEO of Constance Therapeutics, Inc. said, "over the years, research has demonstrated that cannabinoids including specific terpenes, reduce and inhibit tumor growth in various animal models. Early clinical studies suggest cannabinoids enhance the effects of traditional cancer treatments with radiation therapy and help reduce the size of brain cancers, such as Glioma, compared to controls."

"We are very excited to achieve this co-development program with Constance Therapeutics" added Bernard Fortier, CEO of Tetra. "Their initial research is very promising and we are hopeful that together we can provide novel treatments for multiple forms of aggressive cancer to patients with limited therapeutic options. "

In addition, Tetra is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded an additional Engage Plus grant from the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) to continue the collaborative project with Dr. Stan Kubow of McGill University. The goal of the basic research project is to explore and develop patentable cannabis-derived retail supplements and drug products in partnership with McGill University, and the grant awarded by NSERC will bolster Tetra Bio-Pharma's investment with matching funds up to a maximum of $12,500.

"We are excited and honored to have the continued support of NSERC on this innovative project with McGill. Through the use of Dr. Kubow's expertise and access to the advanced facility at McGill University, we aim to develop novel natural health supplements and drug products to be commercialized by Tetra," commented Dr. Guy Chamberland, Chief Scientific Officer or Tetra Bio-Pharma.

Together, the co-development project focused on treating Hh-driven disease and the continuation of the McGill collaboration aiming to develop new cannabis-based products diversifies and strengthens Tetra's pre-clinical program, thus ensuring the continuity of the product pipe-line in the future.

About Constance Therapeutics:

Constance Therapeutics, Inc. is a manufacturer and licensor of cannabis products designed to enable medical professionals to offer their patients a broader array of treatment options. The products fill the gap between traditional pharmaceuticals and commonplace cannabis products through manufacturing protocols using highly controlled, quantitatively-defined and patented processes. The products are third-party tested in the industry's most respected laboratories. Since 2008, the company has employed stringent, science-based processes and standards to ensure the highest quality and consistency. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Constance Therapeutics' products have historically been accessed exclusively for therapeutic use and could only be purchased by registered California patients, in keeping with Proposition 215, and California Senate Bill 420.

More information at: www.constancetherapeutics.com

About Dr. Stan Kubow:

Dr. S. Kubow, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor at the School of Dietetics and Human Nutrition, McGill University. His research interests include the impact of nutritional interventions on a variety of disease outcomes and metabolic disorders using technologically modified food extracts and isolates with enhanced bioactivity including phytochemical extracts, whey and soy proteins and probiotics. These studies have been focused upon oxidative stress, inflammatory indices, lipoprotein, fatty acid and glucose metabolism as related to cell signaling pathways and disease pathogenesis.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid- based drug discovery and clinical development. Tetra is focusing on three core business pillars: clinical research, pharmaceutical promotion and retail commercialization of cannabinoid-based products.

More information at: www.tetrabiopharma.com

