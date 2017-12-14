Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global technology and specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl intermediates products. The price increases below will be effective January 1, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

Product China Asia

Outside

China

(AOC) Europe Middle

East &

Africa USA &

Canada Mexico &

South

America North &

South

America (RMB/MT) (USD/MT) (EUR/MT) (USD/MT) (USD/lb) (USD/MT) (USD /

lb or MT) Vinyl Acetate Monomer ¥300 $100 €100 $100 $0.05 $100 Formaldehyde Solution

50% $0.025 Formaldehyde Solution

37% $0.018 Paraformaldehyde

91-93% $0.045

($100 MT) Trimethyl Amine

(anhydrous) $50 MT Dimethyl Amine

(anhydrous) $50 MT Dimethyl Amine

(60% solution) $30 MT

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for our customers and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,500 employees worldwide and had 2016 net sales of $5.4 billion. For more information about Celanese and our product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005556/en/

Contacts:

Celanese Corporation

Investor Relations

Surabhi Varshney, +1-972-443-3078

surabhi.varshney@celanese.com

or

Media Relations Global

W. Travis Jacobsen, +1-972-443-3750

william.jacobsen@celanese.com

or

Media Relations Asia (Shanghai)

Helen Zhang, +86 21 3861 9279

lan.zhang@celanese.com

or

Media Relations Europe (Germany)

Jens Kurth, +49(0)69 45009 1574

j.kurth@celanese.com