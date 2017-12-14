

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in China were up 10.2 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.



That missed forecasts for 10.3 percent but was still up from 10.0 percent in October.



The bureau also noted that industrial production advanced an annual 6.1 percent - matching forecasts and down from 6.2 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment was up 7.2 percent, again in line with expectations and slowing from 7.3 percent a month earlier.



