NOKIA: PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia chooses Nokia's cloud-native packet core to deliver enhanced mobile broadband and future services

Press Release

Nokia's Cloud Packet Core (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/packet-core) will add performance, scalability and flexibility to H3I's 4G mobile network to profitably deliver enhanced mobile broadband

Cloud-native infrastructure enables H3I to reduce capital expenditure, minimize operating costs and speed time-to-market for new services

14 December 2017

Espoo, Finland - PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia (H3I) has chosen the Nokia Cloud Packet Core solution to help meet rapid data growth in the Indonesian market. Nokia's solution enables H3I to provide a highly scalable platform to profitably deliver enhanced mobile broadband and move towards futureinnovative services.

A leader in providing data services, especially to the all-important millennial market, H3I has chosen Nokia to evolve its mobile packet core to a cloud-based architecture. This move is part of H3I's digital transformation for superior customer experience and preparations to deliver future services. Part of Nokia's AirGile portfolio, the cloud-native design allows H3I to lower costs and substantially accelerate time-to-market for innovative new services.

Nokia's industry-leading and field-proven Cloud Packet Core solution includes its Cloud Mobility Manager (https://networks.nokia.com/products/mobility-manager) and Cloud Mobile Gateway (https://networks.nokia.com/products/mobile-gateway). Providing reliability, scalability, flexibility and performance, the Nokia Cloud Packet Core anchors multi-technology access across wireless licensed, shared, unlicensed spectrum and fixed network technologies, enabling H3I to support a greater variety of devices and deliver a broader range of services over multiple access technologies.

Randeep Singh Sekhon, President Director, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, said: "We are satisfied cooperating with Nokia on our roadmap to transform our network core to the state-of-the-art cloud-native architecture. It provides us the foundation to uplift customer experience and accelerate new innovative services."

Robert Cattanach, head of Indonesia for Nokia, said: "This is an exciting step into the future both for us and our colleagues at H3I. The first cloud-native packet core implementation will play a key role in the transformation of H3I to an agile digital service provider, enabling it to capture the crucial youth market with compelling new services and offers, while lowering operational costs and increasing reliability, performance and security."

Did you know?

Elements of Nokia's Cloud Packet Core solution, including the Cloud Mobile Gateway, were assessed (http://www.eantc.de/en/public-reports.html?tx_ffeantc_pi1%5Baction%5D=show&tx_ffeantc_pi1%5Bcontroller%5D=Data&tx_ffeantc_pi1%5Bentry%5D=498&cHash=d6d9f32545d9e285f355ad623251ae0c)by the European Advanced Networking Test Center AG (EANTC) (http://www.lightreading.com/complink_redirect.asp?vl_id=7460) and put through the industry's most stringent performance and scale test scenarios. In all cases Nokia's software gear performed with exceptional results, confirming it is ready for today's large-scale deployment including next-generation services.

