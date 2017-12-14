

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production rebounded as initially estimated in October, latest figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-over-month in October, reversing a 1.0 percent decline in September. That was in line with the flash data published on November 29.



Inventories grew 3.2 percent over the month, just above the 3.1 percent increase reported earlier.



At the same time, shipments fell 0.4 percent, revised from a 0.5 percent drop seen in the flash data.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced at a faster pace of 5.9 percent in October, after a 2.6 percent rise in the preceding month.



Data also showed that capacity utilization rate increased 0.2 percent monthly in October, in contrast to a 1.5 percent decrease in September.



