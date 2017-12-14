

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto Co. (CRCW), engaged in the digital currencies and blockchain sector, announced late Wednesday its plans to execute a 10-for-1 stock split. According to the firm, the fourth-quarter rise of the entire digital currency market has boosted the value and demand of its shares.



The 10-for-1 stock split will automatically convert each current share of Crypto Company's stock into ten new shares. The stock split will occur in accordance with SEC rules and timeframes.



Crypto, which went public via reverse merger in June 2017, provides investors a diversified exposure to the emerging asset class of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies through proprietary software, trading technology, auditing services and consulting services.



Crypto CEO Mike Poutre said, 'We are aware of the recent fluctuation in our stock, and want to see orderly market activity surrounding the trading of our stock. Splitting the stock will increase our float of free trading shares and is the responsible thing to do.'



