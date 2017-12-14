Japanese electronic components manufacturer Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6770) (President: Toshihiro Kuriyama; Head Office: Tokyo) will exhibit at ELEXCON 2017, to be held at the Shenzhen Convention Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China, from December 21. The company will introduce a wide range of technologies, particularly in the Internet of Things (IoT) domain.

At ELEXCON 2017, one of China's largest electronics expositions, Alps Electric will showcase technologies and solutions targeting each of the Internet of Things (IoT), Mobile and Automotive markets.

Exhibit Highlight: IoT Sensor Network Module

A sensor module for collecting a variety of data, essential for IoT business creation. Integrating low-power, high-precision and compact sensors with a Bluetooth communication module, the product is capable of acquiring pressure, temperature, humidity, ambient light and other environmental data, as well as six-axis (geomagnetism acceleration) sensing.

A special app (for Android) is available for viewing data on a smartphone or tablet and for changing settings. In addition, radio certification has already been acquired for various regions around the world, allowing smooth, low-cost progression to demonstration testing.

At ELEXCON 2017, we will present actual application examples in areas including abnormality detection in factory facilities and agricultural ICT.

Other exhibits include the HAPTIC Reactor, which uses vibrations with outstanding responsiveness to realistically recreate the feel of objects in virtual reality; the compact, ink-free Inkless Mobile Printer ideal for carrying around; and V2X (Vehicle-to-X) Communication Modules, which Alps Electric started mass-producing before the rest of the industry. These products have all performed well on the market.

Outline of the Exhibition

Exhibition: ELEXCON 2017 Dates: December 21-23, 2017 Venue: Shenzhen Convention Exhibition Center Booth location: Hall 1 IC/Electronic Components Area

Exhibits

IoT Sensor Network Module

• HAPTIC Reactor

• Spring Contacts

• Geomagnetic Sensors

• TACT Switch

• Inkless Mobile Printer

• Brake Pedal Sensor

• V2X Communication Modules for Automotive Use and more…

Alps Electric Core Technologies

Alps Electric possesses core technologies in three areas-human-machine interfaces, sensors and connectivity-and persistently creates electronic components of value for the customer through enrichment and fusion of those technologies.

The company has performed tremendously well in these areas. In the human-machine interface and sensor domains, Alps Electric has been selected as primary supplier of products for applications including smartphones, game consoles and automobiles. And in the connectivity domain, the company led the industry in commencing mass production of V2X modules for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication.

Efforts of Alps Electric in the Chinese Market

Alps Electric embarked on business in China in 1984, initially engaging in plant exports for color TV components. Operations in China were expanded in keeping with the company philosophy of setting down roots and contributing to the local electronics industry. Alps Electric currently has six manufacturing, three R&D and seven sales bases in Beijing, Shanghai, Dalian, Tianjin and elsewhere.

About Alps Electric

Company name: Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

Date of establishment: November 1, 1948

Registered capital:38 billion 730 million yen (as of March 31, 2017)

Number of employees: 42,053 people (Alps Group as of March 31, 2017)

Number of employees: 5,588 people (Alps Electric Co., Ltd. as of March 31, 2017)

Net revenue: 753 billion 262 million yen (Alps Group as of March 2017)

Net revenue: 374 billion 382 million yen (Alps Electric Co., Ltd. as of March 2017)

