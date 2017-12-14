First project to leverage interoperability of Cellnovo's next-generation system

Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" or the "Company" CLNV: EN Paris), a medical technology company marketing the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system, today announces an important milestone in the EU-funded PEPPER Project with the launch of a first clinical study to test a personalised decision-support solution based on artificial intelligence for people with type 1 diabetes. It is the first project to leverage Cellnovo's recently CE-marked Bluetooth and AndroidTM-enabled system as the central platform for multiple connected devices.

PEPPER, which stands for Patient Empowerment through PredictivePERsonalised decision support, aims to develop innovative tools to help people with diabetes who must make complex calculations to determine the correct insulin dose they need to administer. This requires them to test glucose levels, factor in the amount of carbohydrates consumed, and account for the impact of a myriad factors including physical activity, stress, and illness, among others.

PEPPER's objective is to go beyond existing tools by offering a personalised decision-making support to simplify insulin dosage calculation. At the heart of the solution are two algorithms processing large amounts of data collected in real time via wearable devices like activity bands and continuous glucose monitors. The first algorithm relies on artificial intelligence to make a personalised recommendation for a dose of insulin, while the second algorithm is a safety system based on glucose level prediction to alert patients to the risk of hyper- and hypo-glycemia, and automatically suspend the insulin pump when necessary.

The 4-month clinical study will include 15 patients in centres in London (UK) and Girona (Spain). The recently CE-marked next-generation Cellnovo System, the industry's first Bluetooth and AndroidTM-enabled micro-pump for insulin delivery, will serve as the central platform of the PEPPER solution. The system will collect data from multiple connected devices, send them in real time to secure servers to inform the decision support, and display a personal insulin dose recommendation based on the analysis of the individual's data.

PEPPER is a project led by Oxford Brookes University and includes six partner institutions from three EU member states: Oxford Brookes University, Imperial College London, University de Girona, Romsoft SRL, Cellnovo Group SA, and Institut d'Investigacioì BiomeÌdica de Girona, Hospital of Girona Dr. Josep Trueta and CIBERobn Pathophysiology of Obesity and Nutrition. Cellnovo is the only medical device company participating in the project.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, comments: "The PEPPER Project has the potential to change peoples' lives by revolutionising the way diabetes is managed. We are delighted that the Cellnovo System with AndroidTM offers a central, user-friendly platform for interoperability with multiple connected devices used for the personalised decision-support system. Personalised treatment is opening the door to better self-management of chronic illnesses like diabetes and this is the kind of project that will enable our health systems to provide more value-based care. We are proud to be part of this research project."

Clare Martin, Oxford Brookes University, comments: "Many people with insulin-treated diabetes rely on complex calculations and human memory to estimate their insulin doses, which they must do several times a day. This can be a significant burden and hinder optimal management, which can lead to additional health problems and serious complications. We are pleased to associate the advanced wearable technology that the Cellnovo System offers, with artificial intelligence, to alleviate the daily burdens of managing type 1 diabetes. We are creating a tool that makes predictions based on real-time data, gathered from unobtrusive, wearable devices, in order to empower individuals to manage their condition more easily. The resulting application has the potential to improve health outcomes and reduce costs thereby benefitting our communities."

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 689810.

