Norsk Hydro: Norsk Hydro: Hydro to resume production on Husnes line

Hydro has made an investment decision to upgrade and start up the second production line at Hydro Husnes, Norway. With both lines in operation, production of primary aluminium at Husnes will double.

In the restart of the line, which was shut down in 2009, Hydro will introduce new technology elements that will give better results. The line is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2020 and will create 90 new positions.

"We have great faith in continued aluminium production in Norway. We are making use of new technology elements in this re-start, and building up a robust and future-oriented plant at Husnes. For Husnes, this means increased profitability, lower energy consumption and additional jobs," says Hilde Merete Aasheim, Head of Primary Aluminium in Hydro.

Hydro Husnes today produces about 95,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year. With the re-start, the plant will produce approx. 190,000 tonnes of aluminium annually.

"In the aim of minimizing operating costs we have, since 2009, sourced equipment and components from the closed line for operations and maintenance of the producing line. This means that we need to upgrade the closed line before re-starting, and we make use of new technology when we do so that will contribute to increased productivity and lower energy use," Aasheim says.

The expected total investment for the upgrade and re-start is NOK 1.3 billion (in 2017 terms). Final build decision is expected in Q3 2018.

Hydro Husnes employs 245 people, and became fully owned by Hydro in November 2014.



Investor contact

Even Simonsen

+47 97953364

Even.Simonsen@hydro.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire



Halvor Molland+47 92979797Halvor.Molland@hydro.com