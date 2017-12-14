

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth eased in October to the lowest level in five months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The volume of exports climbed 5.2 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 7.3 percent spike in September.



Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the weakest since May, when exports had risen 3.1 percent.



In October, main groups that showed notable increase in exports were passenger cars, machines and equipment.



The volume of imports increased 2.9 percent in October from a year ago.



