

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro Asa (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) announced its decision to upgrade and start up the second production line at Hydro Husnes, Norway. With both lines in operation, production of primary aluminium at Husnes will double. The expected total investment for the upgrade and re-start is NOK 1.3 billion. Final build decision is expected in third quarter of 2018. The line is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2020 and will create 90 new positions.



Hydro Husnes produces about 95,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year. With the re-start, the plant will produce approx. 190,000 tonnes of aluminium annually.



