

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The UBS Group AG (UBS) announced Martin Blessing, currently President Personal & Corporate Banking and President UBS Switzerland, will become President Wealth Management. He succeeds Jürg Zeltner, who will step down from the Executive Board at the end of the current year and retire from the firm in 2018. Axel Lehmann, currently Group Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Martin Blessing as President Personal & Corporate Banking and President UBS Switzerland.



Sabine Keller-Busse will take on the role of Group Chief Operating Officer from Lehmann and the Group Chief Operating Office will be expanded to include the Group Human Resources function.



