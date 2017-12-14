WorkFusion named to CB Insights 2018 AI 100

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --WorkFusion today announced that it was named to the AI 100, a select group of private companies working on groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology. CB Insights CEO and co-founder Anand Sanwal revealed the full list of the second annual AI 100 companies at the A-ha! conference in San Francisco.

"This year's list was culled from 1,000+ applications and looks even more impressive. These are companies using artificial intelligence in industries from drug discovery and cybersecurity to robotics and legal tech. I'm happy that CB Insights is able to shine a light on the founders and companies that will revolutionize these industries and look forward to seeing what they do in 2018 and beyond," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal.

"Our mission is to help companies achieve digital operational excellence," said WorkFusion's President Alex Lyashok, "Companies in banking, insurance, healthcare and other data-intensive industries are increasingly looking to leverage AI to reduce cost, grow revenue, and better serve customers. We are thrilled to bring them an integrated Intelligent Automation platform, offering Cognitive, RPA, BPM, OCR, and all other capabilities WorkFusion's customers need to make our mission their reality."

WorkFusion is the only company in the robotic process automation (RPA) or intelligent automation industry to place on the AI 100. Businesses that started their digitization efforts with task automation are quickly adding AI-powered cognitive automation to power digital transformation. WorkFusion's unique combination of RPA, cognitive automation, and work orchestration has earned the company a 770% 3-year growth rate, a rapidly growing roster of enterprise customers around the world, the highest recognition by industry analysts, and top ranking on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500'.

