SafeCharge Announces New Integration Plugin with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The partnership provides businesses access to a fully featured payments platform, 150+ payment methods, optimised payment processing and fraud prevention

SafeCharge, a leader in advanced payment technologies, today announced the launch of SafeCharge's Plugin for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. And now, as part of the world's #1 CRM platform - Salesforce - brands can deliver unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

SafeCharge's integration empowers Commerce Cloud customers to accept payments safely and securely through SafeCharge's Hosted Check-out and Merchant Direct solutions.

SafeCharge's Hosted Check-out solution allows merchants to accept all relevant payment options via ready-to-use check-out pages which can be easily configured by merchants to fit their brand.

SafeCharge's Merchant Direct solution connects directly to the SafeCharge Payments Engine and offers full flexibility for merchants to accept credit card payments on their websites.

This integration offers the following benefits:

Ready-to-use hosted check-out pages or direct integration with website pages

Advanced risk and fraud management tools

The availability of more than 150 payment methods and 100 currencies

One-click payments for returning visitors (for both cards and alternative payments)

Dynamic 3D Secure (only routing higher risk transactions for 3D authentication)

Responsive design to support mobile and tablet as well

Descoping of PCI compliance

Comments on the News

"We are very excited to release our Plugin for businesses using Salesforce Commerce Cloud," said David Avgi , CEO, SafeCharge. "This partnership gives businesses working with Salesforce Commerce Cloud access to some of the latest payment and risk technology endorsed by the world's most demanding businesses. Merchants utilizing SafeCharge's solutions benefit from maximum uptime, the highest conversion rates and advanced fraud protection."

, CEO, SafeCharge. "This partnership gives businesses working with Salesforce Commerce Cloud access to some of the latest payment and risk technology endorsed by the world's most demanding businesses. Merchants utilizing SafeCharge's solutions benefit from maximum uptime, the highest conversion rates and advanced fraud protection." "Creating personalized, omnichannel experiences is now more important than ever for brands," said Kori O'Brien , SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of Commerce Cloud and the new integration from SafeCharge, businesses will benefit from access to some of the most advanced payments and fraud prevention platform enabling them to boost growth.

For more information: https://www.demandware.com/link-marketplace/safecharge-international-group-ltd

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuance to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014. For more information see: http://www.safecharge.com/

