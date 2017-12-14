Aegon Supervisory Board Chairman Rob Routs to Step Down at Next AGM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Supervisory Board has elected William Connelly as its next Chairman

Aegon today announces that Mr. Robert J. Routs, Chairman of its Supervisory Board, has decided to step down at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in May 2018.

After completing ten years as a member of Aegon's Supervisory Board, Mr. Routs has expressed his desire to step down at the AGM of May 18, 2018. He was first appointed to Aegon's Supervisory Board in April 2008, and became Chairman in April 2010. He is in his third and final term and currently serves as Chairman of the Nomination and Governance Committee, and is also a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board has elected Mr. William ('Bill') Connelly (French nationality) as its next Chairman and he will succeed Mr. Routs following the next AGM. Mr. Connelly was appointed to Aegon's Supervisory Board in May 2017, and is currently a member of the Supervisory Board Audit and Remuneration Committees.

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude for the way in which Rob has chaired the Supervisory Board, and for the challenge and support he has given the management team during these transformative years," said Alex Wynaendts, CEO of Aegon. "We welcome the Board's decision to elect Bill Connelly as its next Chairman. His track record in the financial services business and his valuable international experience make him very well-equipped to oversee the further transformation and growth of our businesses."

Mr. Connelly's appointment as Chairman has been approved by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). Mr. Routs will continue to perform his duties as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board up to and including the 2018 AGM to ensure a smooth handover to his successor.

Profiles of individual members of Aegon's Supervisory Board and information about the composition of the Board is available on http://www.aegon.com.

