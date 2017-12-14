sprite-preloader
PHSC Plc - Change of Adviser

PR Newswire
London, December 13

14 December 2017

PHSC plc
("PHSC' or the "Company')

Change of Adviser

PHSC plc (AIM:PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that Strand Hanson Limited has been appointed as the Company's financial and nominated adviser with immediate effect.

Beaufort Securities Limited remains as the Company's broker.

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc
Stephen King 01622 717700
Stephen.king@phsc.co.uk
www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) 020 7409 3494
Richard Tulloch/Frederick Twist

Beaufort Securities Limited (Broker) 020 7382 8300
Elliot Hance

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its trading subsidiaries Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, Adamson's Laboratory Services Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. B to B Links Ltd and SG Systems (UK) Ltd offer innovative retail security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.


