

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to follow Asian peers lower on Thursday, despite mostly positive cues from the Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point as widely expected.



On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said that it expects faster growth and lower unemployment next year as the U.S. economy strengthens. However, it left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged even as policymakers projected a short-term increase in economic growth in the US with Trump administration's proposed tax cuts.



Fed Chair Janet Yellen, at her final press conference before her term ends in February, said, 'At the moment the U.S. economy is performing well. The growth that we're seeing, it's not based on, for example, an unsustainable buildup of debt ... The global economy is doing well, we're in a synchronized expansion. There is less to lose sleep about now than has been true for quite some time, so I feel good about the economic outlook.'



The Fed also said that it expected the unemployment rate in US would fall to 3.9 percent next year and remain at that level in 2019, which is well below what is considered to be full employment. Earlier, Fed had forecast a jobless rate of 4.1 percent for those two years.



Asian stock markets were mostly lower, erasing initial gains after the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street following the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.



Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 Index was losing 0.28 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index was down 0.09 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was trading down 0.53 percent.



On Wall Street, stocks traded modestly higher for most of Wednesday, although the S&P 500 faded after the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The Dow added 80.63 points or 0.33 percent to 24,585.43 and the Nasdaq gained 13.48 points or 0.20 percent to 6,875.80, while the S&P 500 lost 1.26 points or 0.05 percent to 2,662.85.



European markets mostly ended Wednesday's session in the red. The DAX of Germany dropped 57.89 points or 0.44 percent to 13,125.64, the CAC 40 of France fell 27.73 points or 0.51 percent to 5,399.45 and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 3.90 points or 0.05 percent to 7,496.51.



In commodities, Crude oil futures fell Wednesday after the dollar strengthened following the Fed's rate hike. Early Thursday, WTI crude gained $0.06 or 0.11 percent to settle at $56.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Gold was trading at $1,295, up 0.01%.



