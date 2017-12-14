

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro slipped against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Thursday.



The single currency retreated to 133.13 against the yen, from an early 2-day high of 133.51.



The euro dropped to 1.1819 against the greenback and 1.1643 against the franc, off its early 8-day high of 1.1844 and a 2-day high of 1.1668, respectively.



The 19-nation currency hit 1.5419 against the aussie, its lowest since November 14.



The euro pared gains to 1.6874 against the kiwi, from a high of 1.6912 hit at 10:30 pm ET.



If the euro falls further, it may find support around 1.17 against the greenback, 132.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc, 1.53 against the aussie and 1.66 against the kiwi.



