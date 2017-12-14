

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) reported that its revenue for the half year to 30 November 2017 was slightly higher than the prior period. The Group said its first-half operating profits will be approximately 10% lower than the previous period with strong profitability in Asia offset by reduced margins in some business units in Europe and in particular Africa as a result of the economic environment and competitive trading conditions.



Looking forward, PZ Cussons stated that the brand initiatives planned across the Group for the second-half are expected to deliver a full year outturn broadly in line with the prior year.



