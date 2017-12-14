Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of

Financial Reports

Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report



2017-12-14 / 08:00

Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Annual financial report as per § 82 para. 4 BörseG German:

http://www.buho.at/finanzberichte English: http://www.buho.at/finanzberichte



Language: English

Company: Burgenland Holding AG

Marktstraße 3

7000 Eisenstadt

Austria

Internet: www.buho.at



638723 2017-12-14



