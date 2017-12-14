sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

68,00 Euro		-4,00
-5,56 %
WKN: 879095 ISIN: AT0000640552 Ticker-Symbol: BH4 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURGENLAND HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BURGENLAND HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BURGENLAND HOLDING AG
BURGENLAND HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BURGENLAND HOLDING AG68,00-5,56 %