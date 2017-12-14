Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial
Reports
EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
2017-12-14 / 08:00
Announcement according to Article 82 Section. 4 BörseG transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EVN AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report as per § 82 para. 4 BörseG German:
https://www.evn.at/EVN-Group/Investor-Relations/Publikationen/2016-17.aspx
English:
https://www.evn.at/EVN-Group/Investor-Relations/Publikationen/2016-17.aspx?l
ang=en-US
2017-12-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at
End of News DGAP News Service
638779 2017-12-14
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 14, 2017 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)
