DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial

Reports

EVN AG: Release of a Financial report



2017-12-14 / 08:00

EVN AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately

available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Annual financial report as per § 82 para. 4 BörseG German:

https://www.evn.at/EVN-Group/Investor-Relations/Publikationen/2016-17.aspx

English:

https://www.evn.at/EVN-Group/Investor-Relations/Publikationen/2016-17.aspx?l

ang=en-US



Language: English

Company: EVN AG

EVN Platz

2344 Maria Enzersdorf

Austria

Internet: www.evn.at



