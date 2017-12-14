Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Appointment of Director 14-Dec-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. +Hellenic Capital plc ("Company" or "Hellenic") Appointment of Director Hellenic is pleased to announce an addition to its Board of Directors: Simon Grant-Rennick is joining Graham Jones and me at the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Grant-Rennick has a background in mining and metals' trading. He graduated in mining engineering from the Camborne School of Mines. Mr. Grant-Rennick founded and ran Portsmouth Metals Limited in Bermuda, a trader in rare earth minerals, which he sold to Ferromet Group Plc. He co-founded Industrial Mineral Finance House, which provides consultancy services covering all aspects of the industrial minerals' sector. He trades base metal concentrates on the world markets on behalf of several publicly-quoted mining companies. Mr. Grant-Rennick presently holds interests in metals/non-metallic mineral resources and in agribusinesses producing macadamia nuts, paprika and chilli, in sub-Saharan Africa, a geography of which he has extensive knowledge and experience. Among his current company directorships, he is Interim Chairman of Black Mountain Resources Ltd, listed on the ASX (symbol: BMZ), and is an adviser to several companies in the industrial minerals' field. I am delighted to welcome Mr. Grant-Rennick to Hellenic. His expertise will be central to formulating and executing the Company's already-published strategy of growing through investments in mineral exploration and production assets in continental Africa. Mark Jackson, MBA, FCA Chairman Hellenic Capital plc Kingston-upon-Hull, 13th December 2017 The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Hellenic accept responsibility for its content. Enquiries: Hellenic Capital plc: Mark Jackson E-mail: mark.jackson@jsacc Tel: +44 1482 794654 Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Graham Atthill-Beck Limited: E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk blackpearladvisers@gmail.com Tel: +44 20 7464 4091 Mob: +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408 Brinsley Holman E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk Tel: +44 20 7464 4098 Ends. ISIN: GB00B2PKKY27 Category Code: BOA TIDM: HECP Sequence No.: 5014 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638737 14-Dec-2017

December 14, 2017