

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) reported a year-over-year growth in revenue (retail) of 11.6% to 373.8 million pounds for the 14 weeks to 3rd December 2017. Average orders per week improved 11.1% during the period.



Tim Steiner, Ocado's CEO, said: 'While we continue to report sector leading double digit sales growth in our retail business, a shortage of capacity, with the lack of drivers in certain locations being the largest factor, restricted our sales growth. While this driver shortage has now been largely resolved, there was some short term impact on average orders per week over the period.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX