

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's passenger car registrations continued to expand in November, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed Thursday.



Passenger car registrations grew 5.9 percent year-on-year in November, the same rate as seen in October. Registrations of new passenger cars in the EU totaled 1.21 million units.



The ACEA said the increase was mostly driven by the fact that there was one extra working day this November.



Among major EU markets, Spain and France logged the double-digit growth of 12.4 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively. Sales in Germany grew 9.4 percent and by 6.8 percent in Italy.



On the other hand, UK car market contracted for the eight straight month, with registrations declining 11.2 percent in November.



During January to November, European car sales advanced 4.1 percent, to exceed 14 million.



