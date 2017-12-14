Stockholm, December 14, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Bio-Works Technologies AB's shares (short name: BIOWKS) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Bio-Works Technologies belongs to the healthcare sector and is the 112th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Founded in 2006, Bio-Works Technologies is a life science company involved in R&D, manufacturing and supply of innovative products used to separate proteins and other biomolecules. The company produces so called agarose based products used in e.g. academic research laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, the food and beverage industry and many more areas. Bio-Works Technologies has its headquarters as well as research, development and production facilities in Uppsala, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.bio-works.com.



"This is an important milestone for Bio-Works in our effort to become a global company," said Mats Johnson, CEO of Bio-Works Technologies. "With the start of trading at Nasdaq First North we become a more viable partner to our potential customers in the biotech industry."



"We welcome Bio-Works Technologies to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Bio-Works Technologies joins our growing healthcare sector, and we want to congratulate the entire team on the successful listing."



Bio-Works Technologies AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------