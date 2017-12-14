Nykredit Realkredit A/S has mandated Nykredit Markets for a tap of the existing NYKRE FRN 1 October 2022 EUR benchmark.



Subject to market conditions, Nykredit Realkredit A/S intends to issue a EUR 150m (no grow) floating-rate note from Capital Centre H. The bonds will be issued with a coupon based on Euribor and an interest rate floor of 0%.



In line with Nykredit's other SDOs, the bonds will be issued under Nykredit's existing SDO programme, and the proceeds will be used to match-fund mortgage loans in the same currency as the bonds issued.



The bonds are expected to be assigned a AAA rating by Standard & Poor's.



Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Head of Funding, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.



