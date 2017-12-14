

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) reported that its overall trading remains in line with expectations. The Group stated that it has seen a recovery in new order intake in 2017, securing $5.2 billion in new awards in the year to date in both existing and new markets. Petrofac expects its net debt to be around $850 million at 31 December 2017. Group capital expenditure is expected to be lower than previous guidance at around $175 million.



Separately, Petrofac Ltd announced that its Chairman Rijnhard van Tets has notified the Board of his intention to step down from the Board at the May 2018 Annual General Meeting. He will be succeeded upon his departure by current Senior Independent Director René Médori.



Petrofac Ltd also announced that it has appointed Sara Akbar as a Non-executive Director with effect from 1 January 2018. Mrs Akbar has more than 30 years' experience in the oil and gas industry. She is founder of and until recently the Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Energy KSC.



