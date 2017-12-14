

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) Thursday said its overall trading is consistent with expectations at the time of the third quarter trading statement in October. Group revenue for the year is expected to have increased by approximately 15% at actual exchange rates.



In its trading update for the year, the company said it expects revenues at constant exchange rates to have risen by between 9% and 10% due to similar levels of growth from both organic revenue and the impact of acquisitions.



The growth in organic revenue is principally due to the previously announced additional business won, albeit at lower margins, in North America towards the end of 2016.



The company further said the ability to consolidate its fragmented markets through acquisitions is an important part of the ongoing strategy of Bunzl.



The company also announced the purchase of Lightning Packaging in the UK. The business is principally engaged in the distribution of industrial packaging products to a variety of end user customers operating in a number of market sectors throughout the UK. Revenue in the year ended March 2017 was 14 million pounds.



'This year has seen a record level of acquisition spend for Bunzl of approximately £600 million which significantly exceeds the previous high of £327 million achieved in 2015. The pipeline for acquisitions remains active,' the company said in its statement.



