

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated in November after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-over-year in November, faster than October's 0.5 percent increase. The measure has been rising since April 2016.



The rise in inflation from October to November was mainly caused by the price rise in petrol, the agency said.



Transport costs grew 2.4 percent annually in November and utility costs went up by 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent from October, when it remained flat.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP increased 0.9 percent yearly and by 0.3 percent monthly in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX