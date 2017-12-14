

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lonmin plc. (LMI.L) and Sibanye-Stillwater said that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share offer by which Sibanye-Stillwater will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Lonmin.



As per the terms of the Offer, each Lonmin Shareholder will be entitled to receive for each Lonmin Share 0.967 New Sibanye-Stillwater Shares.



Based on the 30 trading day volume weighted average price of R18.67 of Sibanye-Stillwater Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange for the period ended 13 December 2017 and the exchange rate on that date being R18.056:£1, the Offer values each Lonmin Share at 100.0 pence and values the existing issued ordinary share capital of Lonmin at about 285 million pounds and represents a premium of about 57 per cent to the closing price per Lonmin Share of 63.8 pence on 13 December 2017.



Following completion of the Acquisition, Lonmin Shareholders will hold about 11.3 per cent of the Enlarged Sibanye-Stillwater Group and Sibanye-Stillwater Shareholders will hold about 88.7 per cent of the Enlarged Sibanye-Stillwater Group.



