

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International Plc (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) reported profit before tax of 45.8 million pounds for the 26 weeks ended 29 October 2017 compared to 140.2 million pounds, previous year. The Group noted that its prior period included a profit of 119.7 million pounds relating to the sale of JD Sports plc shares. Profit to equity holders of the Group was 26.0 million pounds or 4.9 pence per share compared to 92.4 million pounds or 15.2 pence per share.



First-half Group underlying EBITDA was up 7.4% to 156.1 million pounds. Underlying profit before tax was up 22.9% to 88.0 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 11.2 pence compared to 8.2 pence.



First-half Group revenue increased by 4.7% to 1.71 billion pounds from prior year. Excluding acquisitions, disposals and on a currency neutral basis, revenue increased by 1.2%. UK Sports retail revenue fell 1.0% due to reduced online promotional activity and store closures as part of the continued elevation of the portfolio. International Sports retail fell 0.8% on a currency neutral basis.



Mike Ashley, Chief Executive of Sports Direct International plc, said: 'We continue to anticipate that growth in underlying EBITDA during fiscal 2018 will be within our forecast range of 5% to 15%.'



