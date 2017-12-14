Online menswear destination pens multi-year deal to stay ahead of the fashion curve

Radial, the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, today announced London-based menswear fashion retailer, The Idle Man, has signed an extension with Radial to support its international growth and expansion plans. The extension follows Radial's ability to quickly launch fulfilment, international shipping, and customer service solutions on behalf of The Idle Man from its U.K.-based operations center in Manchester, in just three months. Radial's services have improved overall customer satisfaction as The Idle Man expands its international footprint.

Founded in 2014 by Oliver Tezcan, former menswear buying manager at Asos.com, The Idle Man was established to fill the gap left by mainstream retailers for fashionable men's clothing at affordable prices. Quickly becoming the third largest menswear destination in the U.K., with over 1.5 million unique visits each month, The Idle Man was rapidly growing both at home and abroad. The Idle Man selected Radial based on its speed to market, experience in international markets and proven track record of supporting fast-growing retailers.

"As a young company, The Idle Man was facing an ambitious journey to maintain the fast momentum it had established with its international customer base," said Steven Birdsall, chief revenue officer at Radial. "With our global fulfilment services, scale-up expertise and customer service solutions, we provided The Idle Man the support it needed to maintain its cross-border commerce and achieve its global expansion plans."

In an effort to find new ways to connect and engage with its customers, The Idle Man recently added Live Chat to its customer service proposition. Twenty percent of all contacts are now funneled through Live Chat, allowing customers to receive first contact resolution in a matter of minutes.

Radial provides The Idle Man with the following services and benefits:

Global fulfilment services: Radial handles all aspects of the fulfilment operation; including inbound, outbound, returns, packaging and value-added services from its U.K. and German-based warehouses.

Radial handles all aspects of the fulfilment operation; including inbound, outbound, returns, packaging and value-added services from its U.K. and German-based warehouses. Scalability retail expertise: With over 13 million square feet of fulfilment space across the globe, and decades of dedicated expertise, Radial has the scale and know-how to support The Idle Man's rapid expansion.

With over 13 million square feet of fulfilment space across the globe, and decades of dedicated expertise, Radial has the scale and know-how to support The Idle Man's rapid expansion. Leading international carrier rates: The Idle Man benefits from Radial's discounted shipping rates and management services. With access to over 70 global carriers, The Idle Man can reach its customers in over 200 countries worldwide.

The Idle Man benefits from Radial's discounted shipping rates and management services. With access to over 70 global carriers, The Idle Man can reach its customers in over 200 countries worldwide. Multi-lingual customer care: With dedicated multi-lingual customer care agents, The Idle Man's customers receive the same high levels of service across email, telephone, and live-chat no matter their location.

"Right from the start Radial understood what we are about, how passionate we are about our products and our customers," said Oliver Tezcan, founder and CEO, The Idle Man. "They added a level of sophistication to our operations that we struggled to achieve previously; elevating the experience of our customers with faster delivery times, more reliable fulfilment processes, and call center services that operated seamlessly as an extension of our own passion."

Today, The Idle Man enjoys success on a global scale, shipping to over 200 countries worldwide. Radial has supported them on this journey through its international shipping management services, and initiatives introduced to drive efficiencies and customer satisfaction in popular markets. This includes the introduction of a consolidated returns program in Germany, allowing German customers to return unwanted items in-country, to Radial's German-based warehouse, before being shipped back to the U.K. Additionally, Radial has supported The Idle Man in their expansion in the U.S., by providing an automated returns solution within the States.

