PathoQuest, a life sciences leader focused on improving pathogen identification in biological samples, today announced that it will conduct research with Mayo Clinic to study the company's proprietary iDTECT Blood test. Mayo Clinic will explore the use of iDTECT Blood in the context of a prospective study designed to confirm the utility of a next generation sequencing-based metagenomic approach to identify pathogens in patients with neutropenic fever. PathoQuest will work with Robin Patel, M.D., Chair, Division of Clinical Microbiology and Director of the Infectious Disease Research Laboratory at the Mayo Clinic to conduct the study.

"We are delighted to work with Dr. Patel and Mayo Clinic to study the effects of iDTECT Blood in the diagnostic workup of immunocompromised patients suspected of infection," said Helene Peyro-Saint-Paul, M.D., PathoQuest's Chief Medical Officer. "Mayo Clinic's experience with the use of metagenomic sequencing to identify pathogens responsible for infections aligns well with PathoQuest's expertise in this field."

Dr. Peyro-Saint Paul added: "Standard approaches like blood cultures often fail to identify a causative organism in patients with febrile neutropenia. The demonstrated ability of iDTECT Blood to improve the identification of bacteria and RNA and DNA viruses should lead to a more precise and rapid determination of the clinically relevant microorganisms."

About PathoQuest

Greater Pathogen Detection for Better Decisions

PathoQuest, a spin out of Institut Pasteur, is a life sciences company offering a game changing metagenomics approach to improving pathogen detection in biological samples. PathoQuest's technology combines a Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) platform and a proprietary sample preparation process which is applicable to several types of samples with a proprietary pathogen genome sequence database and automated analysis pipeline.

PathoQuest has developed iDTECT Blood Test, the first and only clinical CE IVD metagenomic test in infectious disease. Using a single blood sample, the test provides clinicians and microbiologists with an improved method for detecting and identifying pathogens, particularly for immunocompromised patients with suspected infections. This new molecular diagnostic test is designed with the objective to improve antibiotic stewardship and lead to better patient care through precision medicine.

Based on the company's technological platform, PathoQuest also offers biopharmaceutical companies a disruptive approach to secure production of biologics like vaccines and recombinant proteins. PathoQuest's solution is currently being utilized by several major biopharma companies.

To learn more about PathoQuest, visit www.pathoquest.com.

