Receive Personality Insight and Exclusive Discounts Through PeopleKeys' "Snapshot" Phone App

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleKeys, a world leader in behavioral sciences, today announced the launch of their "Personality Snapshot" app available for iOS and Android devices.

DISC publisher, PeopleKeys offers a wide array of behavioral products and services spanning the gamut from print materials to LMS-delivered courses, SAAS reporting platforms to on-site training and consulting, but this is the first mobile app venture for the international company.

PeopleKeys' CEO, Sandy Kulkin, said "We wanted to give our valued clients a fun, free mobile app they could use to receive behavioral insight and discounts from their phone. Launching the app just before the holidays is a way for PeopleKeys to give back to our clients and spread some cheer and say thanks for your business."

The app, "Personality Snapshot", is intended to be both simple and easy to use. Free to download and complete assessments, the app features a drag and drop 15-question assessment which takes only minutes to compete. Once submitted, the user receives several free, playful reports to demonstrate the accuracy of the behavioral insights powered by PeopleKeys. Free reports are available immediately within the app. In addition, there are several in-depth reports for $2.99 which can be accessed through the app. Premium reports are also available to receive and print via email. Users are encouraged to share the results on social media like Twitter and Facebook. Each report applies Dr. William Marston's DISC behavioral styles to timely and practical topics.

App users receive ongoing discounts exclusively for those who download the app. Discounts of up to 50% off can be applied to new and existing products on both PeopleKeys stores located at www.discinsights.com and www.peoplekeys.com. For more information on the Personality Snapshot App, visit www.peoplekeys.com/snapshot.

For DISC business applications, please visit www.peoplekeys.com and sign up for a free account.

About PeopleKeys:

PeopleKeys, a world leader in DISC Behavioral Analysis, has been publishing DISC tools for over 30 years. Their reports, courses, training, consulting, and platform integrations make them the premier choice for customized behavioral tools. PeopleKeys helps businesses, HR practitioners, educators, coaches, and non-profit organizations unlock the potential in their workforces. Behavioral tools are available in 33 languages. PeopleKeys trainers are uniquely suited to help organizations create more productive corporate cultures. For sales please contact Brad Smith - bsmith@peoplekeys.com.

