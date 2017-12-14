Helsinki, Finland, 2017-12-14 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR MEETING ON 21.12.2017



SSH Communications Security Oyj arranges an investor meeting, where SSH tells about the implementation of its strategy and gives an update on its new marketing efforts.



This meeting is for investors, analysts and Finnish media. The presentation material will be available on the SSH Communications Security's website (www.ssh.com) after the meeting.



Time: December 21, 2017 at 13.00-14.00 EET



Place: SSH Communications Security Oyj, Kornetintie 3, 00380 Helsinki.



To join the investor meeting, please register latest by Wednesday, December 20, 2017 by sending email to esko.anttila@ssh.com.



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Kaisa Olkkonen CEO



For further information, please contact: Kaisa Olkkonen, CEO, tel. +358 40 5795216



