Kamux Oyj: Kamux Oyj: Kamux Corporation announces appointment of Robin Toss as Country Director Sweden

KAMUX CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 14 December 2017 at 10:00

Kamux Corporation announces appointment of Robin Toss as Country Director Sweden

Kamux Corporation is delighted to announce the appointment of Robin Toss as Country Director at Kamux Sweden and Managing Director of Kamux Ab.

Mr. Toss takes up his post as Country Director on January 1, 2018. From the beginning of February 2018 he acts also as Managing Director of Kamux Ab. The current acting Managing Director in Kamux Sweden, Tommi Iiskonmäki, will in the future focus on his duties as a Human Resources Director within the Kamux Corporation.

Previously, Robin Toss has worked in different positions at McDonald's in Sweden and Finland: Director of National Operations at Svenska McDonald's AB, Director of Operations&Franchising at McDonald's Finland, Senior Operations Manager at Svenska McDonald's, Operations Consultant at Svenska McDonald's and Restaurant manager. Toss has studied service management, strategizing, marketing management and organizational theory at Lund University. In addition, he has participated in McDonald's internal development program.

Mr. Toss has a strong experience in retail and service business. He has excellent competence in chain management, building retail network, leadership and business development. At Kamux Corporation, Mr. Toss serves as a member of the Kamux Sweden Management Team.

"Kamux seeks growth in all three market areas Finland, Sweden and Germany. Sweden is about double the size of Finland as a market area for used cars, and we are therefore extremely delighted that Robin Toss joins Kamux. He has a good strategic understanding as well as excellent skills for implementing necessary measures to drive the business forward with Kamux expanding", says Olli Kilpi, Director, International Business Operations at Kamux.

"In the third quarter, we returned to growth in Sweden and made a positive operating profit. This is a good moment to pass on the responsibility for Kamux's operations in Sweden to Mr. Toss", acting Managing Director Tommi Iiskonmäki explains.

Retail expertise and local market knowledge

"Kamux wants to change car retailing with its unique concept and I am happy to be part of Kamux's growth on the Swedish market. Retail expertise is definitely one of my competence areas, as well as developing processes and delivering business results in a rapidly growing company. I see huge opportunities for Kamux in Sweden" says Robin Toss.

"In our international growth, combining Kamux concept with local expertise is essential. The depth of knowledge and range of professional experience that Mr. Toss brings to this position make him well qualified to lead Kamux Sweden. At the same time I want to thank Mr. Iiskonmäki for his excellent work in Sweden", says Olli Kilpi.

"I am looking forward to working with a highly-skilled Kamux team and I am enthusiastic about Kamux and this opportunity to join the company", says Robin Toss.

Further enquiries

Olli Kilpi, Director, International Business Operations, Kamux, +358 40 674 1032

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 41 car showrooms in Finland, ten in Sweden and two in Germany Since its foundation, the company has sold more than 150,000 used cars, of which 36,290 were sold in 2016. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016, of which 272 were permanent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

