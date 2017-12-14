

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Instrumentation and controls company, Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) announced Thursday its deal to establish joint venture with Macquarie Capital for environmental monitoring business.



The company has signed an agreement with Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. Under the deal, Macquarie will acquire 50% of Spectris' environmental monitoring business EMS Brüel & Kjær or EMS B&K for a total cash consideration of A$76.6 million or 43.4 million pounds, subject to closing adjustments.



The sale is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals in China, the European Union and South Korea.



The net proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce net debt, thereby increasing the company's financial flexibility for future capital deployment.



EMS B&K is a provider of environmental monitoring services to airports, cities, mines and construction companies. The business will now benefit from accelerated investment which will help create additional solutions and services that enable asset owners to monitor and manage their resources more effectively.



Daniel Wong, Global Co-Head of Energy and Infrastructure at Macquarie Capital, said, 'This investment is an integral part of Macquarie Capital's focus on technology applying to infrastructure (InfraTech). This is recognition that a number of technologies can now bring significant benefit in the construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure assets.'



