

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) said that it reached agreement to acquire a further 44.3% interest in Pizza Pizza ehf or 'Domino's Iceland', the 51% owned subsidiary which owns the Domino's Master Franchise in Iceland and operates 23 stores there, taking ownership to 95.3%. The consideration is about 30.2 million euros or 26.7 million pounds, payable in cash on completion.



Domino's Pizza Group said it has recently completed a £15 million share buyback programme, taking total share purchases to 35 million pounds for 2017. The Board has approved a further 20 million pounds programme, to commence shortly.



