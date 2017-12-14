

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) reported that its trading in the year to date has been in line with its expectations. Capita continues to expect underlying pre-tax profits, before significant new contracts and restructuring costs, to rise modestly in the second half of the year in line with previous guidance.



Capita plc reported that the value of its bid pipeline is currently 2.5 billion pounds. The Group expects a number of bid decisions in the coming months. If successful, these bids are unlikely to be accretive to profits in 2018.



The Group said, over the course of next year, it will communicate the new programme to broaden the transformation of Capita. This will include plans to focus the business and allocation of capital and resources on the markets which offer the best growth prospects; improve cost competitiveness further; and recharge sales performance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX