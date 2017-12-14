

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss National Bank announces its interest rate decision at 3:30 am ET Thursday. The bank is expected to keep the rate on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc dropped against the greenback, euro and the pound, it rose against the yen.



The franc was worth 1.1655 against the euro, 1.3236 against the pound, 0.9854 against the greenback and 114.42 against the yen as of 3:25 am ET.



