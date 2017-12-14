sprite-preloader
WKN: A1C1P5 ISIN: HK0000065869 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
14.12.2017 | 09:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Guotai Junan won the Golden Bauhinia Award of China securities - the "Best listed company of New Media brand communication"

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, the 7th Hong Kong International Financial Forum and China Securities "Golden Bauhinia Award" ceremony was held in Hong Kong. Guotai Junan was honored to win the "Best listed companies of New Media brand communications" award.

In the era of new media, Guotai Junan is committed to create valuable brand communications, based on the business philosophy of "Finance requite the Country", bridging national strategy, serving the real economy, conveying Guotai Junan's core value "integrity, responsibility, affinity, professionalism and innovation". With the orientation of market, customers and business, Guotai Junan will improve the branding system, extend brand communication channels and implement three-dimensional brand operation.

The Chinese Securities "Golden Bauhinia Award" is appraised and elected by the Hong Kong Takungpao and Wenhui media group, Beijing Listed Company Association, the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, the Hong Kong Chinese Financial Association, the Hong Kong Chinese Securities Association, other industry organizations and professional institutions, in view of the mainland China and Hong Kong listed companies with a comprehensive assessment, to select the enterprises with outstanding performance and achievements. It is regarded as one of the largest, highest and most credible listed company's award in China's capital market at present.


© 2017 PR Newswire