

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release quarterly financial results on Thursday, December 14, 2017.



- Growing Cloud Footprint To Bolster ADBE Q4 - COST Q1 Likely To Benefit From Holiday Weekend Sales - Growth And Diversification Strategy To Boost JBL Q1 Results - Will Cloud Propel ORCL Quarterly Performance?



Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) is due to release its Q4 results after the bell today with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.



The software giant is significantly growing its cloud footprint in the creative space well beyond its loyal base of creative professional customers.



On Track To Achieve Q4 Targets:



* Sees revenue of about $1.950 Bln * Projects GAAP EPS of about $0.86 * Expects non-GAAP EPS of about $1.15.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* GAAP Net income - $399.6 Mln * GAAP EPS - $0.80 * Non-GAAP net income - $452.6 Mln * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.90 * Revenue - $1.61 Bln



FY18 Preliminary Outlook:



* Total Adobe revenue of about $8.7 Bln * GAAP EPS of about $4.40 * Non-GAAP EPS of about $5.50



**



When Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) publish its Q1 financial results before the bell today analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share on revenue of $31.47 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* GAAP Net income - $545 Mln * EPS - $1.24 * Total Revenue - $28.1 Bln



Positive holiday weekend sales momemtum is expected to propel the retailer's quarterly performance.



* Q1 net sales up 13.3% to $31.13 bnl from $27.47 bln last year. * Q1 Comps up 10.5% * Q1 E-commerce sales up 39% * November Comps grew 10.8% * November net sales up 13.2% to $11.26 bln from $9.95 bln last year * Sept. sales up 12.1% * Oct. sales rose 10.1%



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 7.9%, with a 8.4% rise in U.S., a 6.3% increase in Canada, and 7.2% rise in Other International comparable sales.



While this year's twelve-week first quarter included one less sales day than the first quarter last year (due to the shift of the Thanksgiving closure this year), pre-Thanksgiving and Black Friday/holiday weekend sales fell into the first quarter this year compared to the second quarter last year. Combined, these factors produced an estimated net benefit of about 1.5% in the U.S., and slightly less worldwide.



**



Jabil Inc. (JBL) is slated to report Q1 results today after the market closes. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.5 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* GAAP net income - $88.0 Mln * GAAP EPS - $0.47 * Core net income - $129.6 Mln * Core EPS - $0.69 * Net revenue - $5.10 Bln



Q1 Guidance:



* Projects total company revenue in range of $5.25 bln - $5.75 bln * Sees core EPS of $0.65 - $0.91 * Expects GAAP EPS of $0.17 - $0.49



FY Outlook



* Sees FY18 core EPS of $2.60 * Expects FY19 core EPS of $3.00



The company continues to invest in additive manufacturing in 3D print, automation and robotics, smart factory and digital platforms, as well as material sciences, to support diversified growth in revenues and income in Healthcare, Packaging, Automotive, Industrial, and capital equipment end-markets.



**



Oracle Corp. (ORCL) will publish financial results for its second quarter after the market closes today. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.68 per share on revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* GAAP net income - $88.0 Mln * GAAP EPS - $0.47 * Core net income - $129.6 Mln * Core EPS - $0.69 * Net revenue - $5.10 Bln



The results are likely to benefit from the growing customer adoption of Cloud products & services, and the company's on premise business that remains very resilient. Also, technical innovation, strategic acquisition, stock repurchases, prudent use of debt, and a dividend are expected to positively reflect in Oracle's quarterly performance.



Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA), NQ Mobile Inc. (NQ), Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. (UWN), Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM), Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), and iKang Healthcare Group Inc. (KANG) are also lined up to release their quarterly results today.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX