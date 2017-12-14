Agilesphere, a partnership of talented experts dedicated to finding innovative solutions to the challenges we face as a society, has been awarded the renewal of a contract to work with the Ministry of Justice. Building on the success of previous work with the department, the team will be continuing their work, transforming the digital justice service to assist English and Welsh citizens resolve civil money claims. Civil money claims allow civilians to claim money they are owed by a person or business. The reformed service will make all parts of the process from starting court proceedings through to the judgements more modern, transparent and consistent.

The service is part of wider Government reforms, with over £700m invested in the courts and tribunals system in order to make it stronger, faster and easier to use. The reforms also aim to give an improved experience for all that use it and better value for the taxpayer. Reforms include making more virtual interactions possible, such as online mediation and dispute resolution, ensuring that claims are dealt with in a proportionate way.

Commenting on the project, Jeremy Renwick, Founder of Agilesphere, said: "We're delighted to be supporting the Ministry of Justice to redesign the civil money claims service. The justice system in England and Wales is admired as one of the best in the world, and it is highly important that it keeps up with changing needs and expectations of citizens. With the existing online service not yet supporting all claims, we're focussed on making a radical shift. This service will make the whole civil money claims process more efficient, and deliver a just, proportionate and accessible experience for all users."

Having successfully completed the Discovery and Alpha phases of the project, Agilesphere is now working closely with the Ministry of Justice, alongside other consultants, on the Beta pilot phase. The work so far has evaluated the needs of citizens, establishing ideas about how to best meet these. The service being built will enable users to start small claims (less than £10,000) online and allow defendants to respond online. The continuation of the contract awarded to Agilesphere will see the team develop the solutions further, based on the technology developed during the Alpha phase. The Beta phase is set to be available for public use in 2018.

Agilesphere is a 100-strong community of experienced consultants who specialise in using agile techniques and working practices to transform services, organisations and society for the better. The organisation has supported a wide range of government and private sector organisations in delivering transformational change at scale. The civil money claims service is just one of many of the digital service projects at the Ministry of Justice that Agilesphere is supporting the department on.

