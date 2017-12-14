Slidra Lebanese start-up based in the UK capital, is changing the face of retail and online shopping for the gaming generation. Having started its operation in London eight months ago, the tech start-up has continued to make a name for itself against the odds that came with Brexit.

One of Lebanon's most exciting and innovative start-ups, Slidr was selected to take part in a London accelerator programme as 2015 came to a close. The programme was co-ordinated by the UK Lebanon Tech Hub a joint initiative by Banque du Liban (Lebanon's Central Bank) and the UK government.

The revolutionary ecommerce platform's co-founder, Marwan Salem, revealed why launching in Britain was the right option, saying, "We knew the UK was the largest e-commerce marketplace in Europe the third largest in the world and that it had seen e-sales rise 16% in 2016 to £133 billion. The political and economic uncertainty in the UK over the last 18 months has affected high street shopping, as people are much more cautious now. So, consumers will do a lot more research online to hunt down bargains, and are increasingly inclined to buy online too. However, people in Britain really love our high-tech gadgets and luxury items, so all these factors have combined in our favour to make Slidr a great success."

Slidr co-founder, Fouad Assaf, added that he believes Slidr's unique mix of shopping and gaming, has produced the lowest price bargains for the latest high-end tech and consumer lifestyle brands compared to any online retailer in the run-up to Christmas. Now with more than 15,000 registered users, and having recently signed up with Trust Pilot to see what customers make of the Slidr service, it has an overall score of 9.7 out of 10 and an array of 5-star ratings on social media.

Users can choose from trendy, innovative lifestyle tech items including the latest connected products, smartphones or gaming consoles at prices guaranteed to be lower every time than on the high street or through the brand's own website. This unique retail edge is due to a crowd-discounting pricing model. Powered by a customised proprietary algorithm, it dynamically analyses consumer behaviour patterns and decides on the price drop accordingly.

In order to purchase some of the high street's most sought-after tech, users are required to pay a small amount (£0.2 to £2) in the form of credits to reveal the price through an on-screen slider button. Upon the reveal, they have 15 seconds to decide to purchase or let the price disappear again. Each slide reduces the amount, and the discounted price varies it could be a 5% or 70% reduction.

If shoppers like the price, they can go directly to checkout and get it delivered within a day or two for free, or they can wait and slide again as the price may go even lower. When a particular item is sold, its price goes back up and sliding for another one starts again. This gamification approach differs from other shopping sites that may introduce an element of gambling. As the Slidr price is always lower than the retail price, users cannot lose no matter when they choose to slide and buy.

Talal Cheaib, head of operations, commented on the lead-up to Christmas, and how new products have landed just in time. "High-tech and sought-after items, like the new iPhones, are at the top of people's wish lists as Christmas approaches," he explained. "We believe that, given the current climate, people have been prudent and saved throughout the year in preparation for spending at Christmas, and therefore have an eye for the best bargains around. Again, all these prevailing conditions are very much in our favour and we are predicting big sales in the run-up to and duration of the festive period," he concluded.

This Christmas, shoppers can snap up the latest Apple iPhones, Bose earphones, Fitbit fitness trackers, Nintendo consoles and a multitude of other smart connected games, ideal for friends and family this festive season.

Slidr's confidence around a potential bumper Christmas success is also bolstered by their research, which shows 41% of the UK population shop online every week, and that 16.8% of all retail trade here is now carried out online.

