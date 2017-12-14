United Nations Recognizes IEEE Smart Village Program

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization advancing technology for humanity, announced today that its IEEE Smart Village initiative was named a finalist in the 2017 United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) "Powering the Future We Want," grant competition. IEEE was selected as one of 13 finalists from a pool of over 200.

The program, titled "Powering the Future We Want - Recognizing Leadership and Innovative Practices in Energy for Sustainable Development," offers a grant in the amount US$1 million to fund future capacity development activities in energy for sustainable development. The grant is awarded to an individual, institution or partnership based on past and current achievements, with the objective of promoting leadership and innovative practices in meeting the global energy challenge. One winner is selected every year. The 2017 grant was awarded to "Partnership of Grameen Shakti and ME SOLShare, Ltd." from Bangladesh in an event in New York City on November 21.

The Grant seeks to advance sustainable development by encouraging scientific and technological innovations and fostering leadership initiatives and innovative actions that improve sustainable energy for eradicating poverty and promoting prosperity, while addressing economic, social and environmental sustainability.

"We are extremely honored by this recognition from DESA," stated Ray Larsen, Chair of the IEEE Smart Village Committee. "Our volunteers across the world have worked hard to build this program into the positive force for sustainable development that it is. IEEE Smart Village is a unique model bringing the talents of IEEE members together with local entrepreneurs and entire communities with a plan to empower millions with electricity, education and sustainable, scalable enterprises. We also wish to congratulate the winner, Partnership of Grameen Shakti and ME SOLShare, Ltd., and to thank all of the finalists and our UN host for the unique privilege to share with and learn from them during the Capacity Development Seminars."

About IEEE Smart Village

IEEE Smart Village integrates sustainable electricity, education, and entrepreneurial solutions to directly assist off-grid communities to become self-sufficient. Through a global network of local entrepreneurs, expert engineers and passionately dedicated volunteers, the team works in partnership with community and other change agents to help empower local economies, create job opportunities, and foster education programs that help communities around the world to learn how to continually improve their quality of life. Learn more at www.ieee-smart-village.org.

AboutIEEE

IEEEis the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities,IEEEis the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more athttp://www.ieee.org.

