Saveco CEO Achieves Two Top Spots in This Year's Business Worldwide Magazine Award

Saveco executives were celebrating this week after winning two prestigious titles in the 2017 Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

Noor Faisal Al-Qatami scooped up the awards for 'Best CEO | Supermarket Industry MENA' and 'Most Innovative CEO of the Year - Kuwait'. The awards seek to identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-level executives, while recognising and rewarding outstanding success, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities.

Noor Faisal Al-Qatami's achievements would have been notable in any country or industry, but the fact that she's become a successful business woman in one of the world's richest Arab states has set her head and shoulders above her competitors.

Noor has almost single handedly conquered the Kuwaiti hypermarket, turning the industry on its head with her own unique and international perspective. She has demonstrated that persistence, patience and optimism pay off and that dreams can be achieved, no matter how challenging the environment. Her tenacity and entrepreneurship have turned Saveco into a household name in the Middle East in just three years- a considerable achievement.

Her first store, Saveco Al Rai opened in 2014 and now serves a target market of 80% Kuwaitis and 20% high earning ex-pats. She's since opened two more stores in her native Kuwait and plans to expand to Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and eventually Saudi Arabia.

Not content with staying in one area, she's also set up Healthy Foods- a distribution company focused on delivering healthy nutritious options including gluten-free and lactose-free items - to supermarkets and gyms across the region. Today she employs more than 750 staff, but that figure is set to grow even more over the coming years.

Despite her success, Noor did not set out to carve a career in the supermarket sector. After graduating from America's Boston University, she co-founded Business Expansion International with George Naddaff- AKA the franchise king- and Robert Grayson of Limited brand/Victoria's Secret. Her time in the US led her to notice the disparity between grocery shopping there and in her homeland of Kuwait, which inspired her to do something about it.

Noor puts her success down to making shopping in Kuwait a pleasurable experience. "I made it my mission to make shopping not just bearable but enjoyable. Our stores include restaurants, juice bars, bakeries, children's play areas and many other shop-in-shops. We also offer higher hygiene standards than hospitals and are the only retail company in Kuwait who have been awarded both ISO Certifications - ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2005".

