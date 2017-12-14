NPAW Unveils Ultramodern Office in Heart of "Barcelona's Silicon Valley"

BARCELONA, Spain, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Responding to strong growth and a forecast for greater expansion, NPAW has taken a leap forward with a new, 1290 m2 footprint in the heart of Barcelona's tech district.

NPAW (NICE PEOPLE AT WORK)- a global leader in business intelligence and predictive analytics for the online video industry-has expanded into new, ultramodern, larger headquarters in Barcelona's Poblenou district as it celebrates 10 years in business.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472308/NPAW_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619405/NPAW_Entrance.jpg )



The new environment in the coastal Barcelona neighborhood-renowned in Europe as home to dozens of fast-moving, visionary tech companies-will help NPAW grow its top talent pool, now comprised of 18 nationalities. The company expects a 40% increase in personnel and $6.6 million in invoices in the upcoming year and $11 million in 2019.

The century-old industrial building now offers meeting rooms and grand spaces that suit the company's dynamic and longitudinal approach to project management. The three-story structure's interiors host a fully equipped gym, inviting lunch spaces and an upbeat interior patio and terraces. The new space, reinvented by architect Josep Cano, offers an inspiring environment for the team and NPAW's ecosystem of customers, partners and trusted contributors.

Co-founders Ferran Gutiérrez and Sergi Vergés, who first teamed up to create Wuaki.tv (Rakuten) took the long-view when settling on a design for the new space. "It's our second upgrade to a bigger office in the last three years," says Vergés. "This time we're leaving plenty of space for continued growth. We've made something that suits the rhythm of our work and the character of our company-bold but friendly, cutting-edge and adaptable."

About NPAW

Founded in 2008, NPAW is a global leader in business intelligence for the online media industry. With the most advanced and robust technology NPAW helps OTTs, broadcasters, telcos and media companies make data-driven business, technical and operational decisions across their entire video service to optimize their platform for revenue maximization. NPAW's AI-powered solution, YOUBORA Infinity, offers descriptive and predictive insights to gain a better understanding of audience behavior and platform performance to reduce churn, proactively manage users, increase ad and content efficiency, and overcome operational and technical challenges.

For more information, contact Laura Delcor at +34931222111 or press@nicepeopleatwork.com