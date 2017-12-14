DocsCorp today announced that Top 100 law practice Birketts LLP has replaced Litera Change-Pro with compareDocs from DocsCorp for document comparison. Birketts was already a DocsCorp customer, having previously purchased pdfDocs for PDF creation, editing, and bundling.

Birketts trialed compareDocs seizing an opportunity to reduce the number of vendors they work with and to standardize on a common user interface across multiple applications. Since the firm's users were already familiar with pdfDocs, minimal training was required to get users up to speed on compareDocs.

The move enabled the firm to improve the end-user experience by deploying a modern document comparison UI and improve productivity since the underlying comparison technology is the fastest and most accurate available. The fact compareDocs provides a fully featured Track Changes mark-up capability was also an advantage.

Birketts is the fifth Litera client to switch to DocsCorp in recent months, a list that includes several larger European customers. Product performance, ease of deployment, user interface design and quality of support are often mentioned as reasons for the move.

Tom Wagstaff, Technology Innovation Director at Birketts, said, "Working with one technology partner, rather than many, simplified our billing and meant we were using more streamlined systems. It also greatly improved the end-user experience. Commercially and strategically it made sense for us to move."

Ben Mitchell, Vice President of DocsCorp (EMEA), said, "DocsCorp is proud to be growing our relationship with the largest law firm in the East of England. Birketts have invested in our products because they see the continuing expansion of key features and integration as being integral to the firm's productivity. We look forward to helping them achieve their business goals."

